Wizards' GM Will Darkins said Sunday he won't ask Russell to report to the team "until we try to figure out what's best for him and us in our future," Henry J. Brown of SI reports.

It sounds like Russell will not be a part of the team in D.C., and this situation could be headed towards a buyout. Russell fell out of the rotation in Dallas and became a throw-in player in the Anthony Davis deal, but there doesn't appear to be much of a market for the veteran point guard.