Gafford (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Sacramento.

Following Monday's win over the Jazz, Gafford admitted to being bothered by a right shoulder issue, but he downplayed the injury and implied that he did not expect to miss any time. It looks like that will, indeed, be the case, and Gafford will look to pick up where he left off after tying his season high with 15 points Monday.