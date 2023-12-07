Gafford racked up 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 131-126 loss to the 76ers.

Gafford has now scored in double-digits in nine of his last 11 games as he continues to operate behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole on the offensive side of the floor. Gafford has shown promise on both ends of the floor and has now registered at least two blocks in six straight appearances.