Gafford mustered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, a steal and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Sixers.

Gafford has scored in double digits while pulling down at least six rebounds in each of his three postseason appearances and continues to emerge as the Wizards' most reliable option at center despite coming off the bench as the backup of Alex Len. It's worth noting Gafford has also scored 10 or more points in seven of his last eight appearances, reaching the 15-point mark three times in that span.