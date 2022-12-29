Gafford had 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 victory over Phoenix.

Gafford drew his fifth consecutive start Wednesday and was efficient from the floor en route to his second-highest scoring total of the season. He also came within two rebounds of a double-double while racking up three blocks. Over his five appearances since taking on a starting role, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game.