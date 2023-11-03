Watch Now:

Gafford (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.

While Gafford initially carried a questionable designation for Friday's matchup, he'll be able to suit up after missing the last two games with a sprained left ankle. He averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances this year, but his playing time may be monitored Friday.

