Gafford (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
While Gafford initially carried a questionable designation for Friday's matchup, he'll be able to suit up after missing the last two games with a sprained left ankle. He averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances this year, but his playing time may be monitored Friday.
