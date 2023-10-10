Gafford (elbow) will be active for Tuesday's scrimmage against the Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford easily outpaced his recovery timeline after being ruled out for 2-to-4 weeks with an elbow injury at the beginning of October. Gafford's injury stemmed from a hard fall as opposed to any type of ligament damage, so he's presumably in the clear for the regular season.