Gafford (elbow) will be active for Tuesday's scrimmage against the Cairns Taipans of the Australian NBL, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford easily outpaced his recovery timeline after being ruled out for 2-to-4 weeks with an elbow injury at the beginning of October. Gafford's injury stemmed from a hard fall as opposed to any type of ligament damage, so he's presumably in the clear for the regular season.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Will be limited by elbow injury•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Missing finale•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Leads WSH to victory•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Posts big double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in start•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Ready to go Friday•