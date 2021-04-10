Gafford (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Suns.
A sprained right ankle has cost Gafford the past six games, but he'll be back in action Saturday. In his two appearances with the Wizards, he played well, posting a combined 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 29 minutes. His return could reduce the workloads of Robin Lopez and Alex Len.
