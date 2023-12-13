Gafford (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford missed Monday's game against the 76ers due to a right hip contusion, but he was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup and has been cleared to return to action. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Dealing with hip contusion•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Good to go•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Full participant in shootaround•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Questionable against Brooklyn•