Gafford (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford missed Monday's game against the 76ers due to a right hip contusion, but he was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup and has been cleared to return to action. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.