Gafford (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Gafford missed Monday's matchup against the Spurs due to an illness and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday. However, the fourth-year big man has since cleared the aliment and will return to the mix against Detroit. After coming off the bench for the first two months of the season, Gafford has started 17 straight appearances and is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists in 23.8 minutes during that stretch.