Gafford accumulated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-117 loss to Charlotte.

It was the second time this season Gafford has reached five blocks, which has him at a career-high 2.8 per game across six games. The big man is also averaging 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 23.8 minutes. His fantasy will presumably continue depending on his ability to accumulate rejections going forward.