Gafford registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the 76ers.

The 22-year-old blocked at least one shot in six straight games to finish out the campaign. Gafford had a successful playoff debut, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 85.4 percent field-goal shooting through five postseason games. The second-year center is a strong candidate to start for Washington in the 2021-22 season.