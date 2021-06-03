Gafford registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the 76ers.

The 22-year-old upped his streak of at least one blocked shot to six games in Wednesday's series-clinching loss. Gafford had a successful playoff debut, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks on 85.4 percent field-goal shooting through five postseason games. The second-year center is a strong candidate to start for Washington in the 2021-2022 season.