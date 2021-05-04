Gafford closed with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Monday's 154-141 victory over the Pacers.

Gafford was once again the most impactful big man for the Wizards and yet, the playing time remains frustratingly low. The Wizards are playing winning basketball at the moment and so while we would love to see Gafford step into an increased role, that seems unlikely and so he should be viewed as more of a streamer, as opposed to a must-roster player.