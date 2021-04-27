Gafford had six points (1-3 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.

With Robin Lopez (ankle) sidelined, there was hope that Gafford would see extended run, but due in part to foul trouble he was limited to 15 minutes of action, while starter Alex Len played 23 minutes. Gafford still found time to block two shots, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least one block to eight.