Gafford finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 141-128 loss to the Nuggets.

With top center Kristaps Porzingis (back) sitting out, Gafford remained with the Wizards' second unit but still saw a season-high minutes count while Taj Gibson was capped at 18 minutes as the team's starting center. The Wizards haven't indicated that Porzingis' injury is more than a day-to-day concern, but Gafford should make for an interesting streaming option for field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks for any additional games that Porzingis might miss.