Gafford recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four steals, four blocks and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Wizards' 119-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Gafford was all over the place defensively Sunday, with Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site noting that the center forced six turnovers, deflected four passes and recovered two loose balls during his time on the floor. The Wizards' three-man center rotation makes predicting Gafford's minutes a difficult endeavor on any given night, but coach Scott Brooks may at least have one fewer option at his disposal Monday against the Spurs with Robin Lopez (ankle) listed as questionable for the contest. Gafford has outpaced starter Alex Len in minutes in all but one of Washington's last six games.