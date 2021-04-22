Gafford posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Warriors.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks continues to frustrate fantasy managers with his three-man center rotations, but Gafford has still managed to make himself relevant in 12-team leagues even while splitting work with Alex Len and Robin Lopez. The 22-year-old has been on a roll lately, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 20.5 minutes per contest while shooting 68.9 percent from the field over his last four games. The 24 minutes he earned Wednesday were two off a season high, but it's unclear if Gafford will be awarded more playing time because of this performance. Regardless, he's worthy of a pickup for fantasy managers looking for aid in the blocks and field-goal percentage categories in particular.