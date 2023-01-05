Gafford (elbow) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's tilt versus the Thunder.

Gafford's availability for Friday is a good sign for the Wizards after he departed Tuesday's game versus the Bucks in the late stages due to a right elbow injury. He should retain his usual gig as the team's starting center and will aim to back up his fourth double-double of the season Tuesday with another strong effort versus OKC.