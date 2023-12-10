Gafford is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to a right hip contusion.
Gafford was recently dealing with an ankle injury but is dealing with a hip issue now. The big man hasn't missed a game since Nov. 1, but he's coming off a season-low three points during a blowout loss to Brooklyn on Friday. If Gafford is sidelined, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and Anthony Gill are candidates for increased roles.
