Gafford recorded 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-119 loss to the Magic.

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are the undisputed leaders on offense for the Wizards, but Gafford has found a way to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. This was his fifth double-double of the season, and the big man has been playing well on offense of late, scoring 13 or more points in four of his last five appearances.