Gafford finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds over 20 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to Brooklyn.

The double-double was Gafford's third of the season. The fourth-year center has scored in double digits in four of the last six games as his court time has crept up, and he's averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 boards and 1.8 blocks in 18.8 minutes a night over that stretch. With Kristaps Porzingis exiting Monday's contest early due to back tightness, Gafford could see his role increase even more in the short term.