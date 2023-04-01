Gafford produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Kristaps Porzingis was held out due to an illness, allowing Gafford to move into the starting lineup. He's been successful in that role this season, averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 42 previous starts. The Wizards will be back in action on April 2 against the Knicks, though it's unclear if Porzingis will be able to return for that contest.