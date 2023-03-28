Gafford (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Gafford is slated to miss his first game since Jan. 30 due to left foot soreness. In his absence, Taj Gibson and Jay Huff are candidates for increased roles, but Washington may opt for more lineups with Kristaps Porzingis at the five, as well. Gafford's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Magic.