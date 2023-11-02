Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Gafford was left off the Wizards' initial injury report for Friday's matchup, but the team updated his status shortly after. However, he partially participated in Thursday's practice session and will still be in the mix to return to game action Friday.
