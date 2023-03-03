Gafford closed Thursday's 119-108 victory over the Raptors with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Gafford has scored in double figures in three-straight games, while averaging 15.3 points. Unfortunately he didn't snag 10 rebounds to keep his double-double streak going. Gafford produces a great field-goal percentage and good block totals. He will be even more useful as the fantasy season comes to an end if he can continue to put up points.