Gafford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford will replace Kristaps Porzingis (illness) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The 24-year-old big man will make his first start of the season against Phoenix.
