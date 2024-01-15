Gafford has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pistons with a head injury.

Gafford put up eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes before being removed from the contest. He could be sent in for concussion testing, potentially putting him at risk of missing Thursday's game against the Knicks if he's confirmed to have suffered a brain injury.