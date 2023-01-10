Gafford left Monday's contest against the Pelicans during the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford went to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle with under five minutes left in Monday's matchup against New Orleans. The exact extent of the injury is unknown at this time.
