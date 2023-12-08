Gafford (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, fully participated in Washington's morning shootaround, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Gafford is dealing with a left ankle sprain ahead of Friday's matchup, but his participation in the shootaround certainly bodes well for his status. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances, averaging 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.