Gafford had 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and three blocks in Friday's win over the Cavs.

Gafford continues to perform well in relatively limited action as Washington rolls with Alex Len as the starting center, while Robin Lopez is also in the mix off the bench. Gafford's 21 minutes Friday were his most in any game since May 1, and he outpaced both Len (11 minutes) and Lopez (16). That may not be the case every night, but when the workload is there, Gafford has proven capable of providing serious blocks production.