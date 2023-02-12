Gafford closed Saturday's 127-113 victory over the Pacers with 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 30 minutes.

Gafford delivered the goods on both ends of the floor, continuing what has been a strong month of basketball. Over that period, he has been a top-70 player in nine-category leagues, averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds to go with 2.1 blocks. He has also shot well over 70 percent from the floor, proving to be a sneaky asset across all formats. The Wizards seem comfortable playing him alongside Kristaps Porzingis, meaning he should be able to maintain his current value ROS.