Gafford, Corey Kispert (ankle) and Deni Avdija (ankle) are all questionable but participated in the team's morning shootaround, so it appears Washington will be at full strength. Across three appearances, Gafford is averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game.