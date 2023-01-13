Gafford (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Gafford has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain. The 24-year-old big man will likely replace Taj Gibson in the starting five Friday.
