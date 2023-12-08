Gafford (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Gafford has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a 17th straight game. Over his last 11 appearances, Gafford has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game.