Gafford is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's win over the Celtics with a right quadriceps contusion, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though his injury is being labeled as a bruise, Gafford looked to be in considerable pain and required assistance off the court when he went down with the injury in the first half of the contest. The MRI should give the Wizards an idea whether Gafford is dealing with anything more significant, but the fact that he's being sent in for tests doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Hawks. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell would likely serve as the primary center for the Wizards in place of Gafford, who is averaging 8.0 points (on 70.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 17.5 minutes per contest through the team's first four games.