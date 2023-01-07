Gafford finished Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes.

After leaving Wednesday's contest early with an elbow injury, Gafford made his way back to the court Friday. He finished just one rebound shy of his second consecutive double-double while shooting 87.5% from the field. He managed all of this on just 25 minutes of playing time and is now averaging 14 points per game in January.