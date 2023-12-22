Gafford ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six blocks and four steals across 31 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 118-117 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The rejections and steals were both season highs for Gafford as he extended his streak of games with multiple blocks to 12. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old center has averaged 12.1 points, 7.6 boards, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 68.6 percent from the floor and a tidy 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.