Gafford racked up 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and six blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Gafford had one of his best games of the season. Friday night was the most minutes he had seen in almost a month and other than his shooting, he put up solid numbers. His 12 boards and six blocks were both season highs, and the 24-year-old center proved once again that he can produce when given the opportunity.