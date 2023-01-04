Gafford didn't play the final 1:48 of Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks after suffering a right elbow injury, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

For the second game in a row, Gafford fell victim to an injury, as he previously dealt with an ankle concern coming out of Sunday's 118-95 win over Milwaukee. He avoided being placed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest, and with the Wizards off the schedule until Friday in Oklahoma City, Gafford will aim to move past the elbow issue at some point over the next two days. The elbow injury didn't prevent Gafford from delivering another useful line, as he finished Tuesday's loss with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 boards and two assists in 29 minutes.