Gafford will start at center in Monday's Game 4 against the Sixers, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.
The 22-year-old will make his first start since being acquired by the Wizards in March as the team faces elimination. Gafford has averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.7 minutes through the first three games of the series.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Another productive night•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Scores 11 off bench•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Scores efficient 12 points•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Records double-double from bench•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Goes for 12 with three blocks•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Scores 16 in 17 minutes•