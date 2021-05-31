Gafford will start at center in Monday's Game 4 against the Sixers, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.

The 22-year-old will make his first start since being acquired by the Wizards in March as the team faces elimination. Gafford has averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.7 minutes through the first three games of the series.