Gafford supplied six points (1-1 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to New York.

Gafford lasted only 17 minutes in the loss, turning in an ordinary fantasy line. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of another spectacular dunk, this time at the hands of Julius Randle. Despite no word of an injury, Gafford did appear a little shaken after the impact, perhaps contributing to his low minutes. He remains a must-hold player but managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.