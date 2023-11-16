Gafford totaled 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 loss to Dallas.

The fifth-year center has only one double-double through nine games to begin the season, but Gafford has pulled down nine boards in three of the last four contests. He's had a solid start to the campaign, averaging 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a night -- both of which would be career highs. Given the Wizards' lack of depth in the frontcourt, coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s options at center are essentially either Gafford or running with a small-ball lineup, so the 25-year-old's court time this season should be very secure.