Gafford provided eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 victory over Philadelphia.

Gafford started his fourth straight game Tuesday night, including two alongside Kristaps Porzingis, but he hasn't really seen a bump in minutes. His value mainly comes from blocks and rebounds, both of which have increased in the month of December. Since joining the starting lineup, the 24-year-old center is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.