Gafford closed Sunday's 118-95 win over the Bucks with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes.

Gafford scored in double-digits for the third straight game, logging at least 17 points for just the second time this season. In what was another strong performance, Gafford also ended his night prematurely, heading to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury. The injury is not deemed serious, although managers will want to keep one eye on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's rematch with the Bucks. After a slow start, he has ramped up his production of late, churning out top-50 value over the past week. His minutes appear to be on the rise and while the Wizards do only have two games next week, he might still be worth grabbing, even in 12-team leagues.