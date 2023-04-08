Gafford logged 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 114-108 win over the Heat.

Gafford was outstanding Friday, missing just one shot from the field and ending two rebounds away from a double-double while also leading Washington in scoring in this win. The Wizards are out of the playoff race, and with just one game left in the schedule, it remains to be seen if Gafford will start or if he'll receive some rest. To note, he's averaging 25.2 minutes per game since the beginning of March, averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per tilt.