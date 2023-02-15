Gafford accumulated two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Wizards had a comfortable lead during Tuesday's matchup, and Gafford got into some foul trouble with five fouls. This combination likely contributed to him playing just 15 minutes, his lowest total since joining the starting lineup in late December. He's also been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his last seven appearances, averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game during that time.