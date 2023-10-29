Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Celtics.
Gafford briefly left Saturday's game due to the injury, but he returned to start the second half and finished the contest without a setback. However, it appears Washington will still proceed with caution. If Gafford is sidelined, Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari would be candidates for increased playing time.
