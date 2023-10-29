Gafford (ankle) did not participate in Sunday's practice after suffering an ankle sprain in Saturday's win over Memphis, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford played through the injury Saturday, logging his normal workload to the final buzzer. Gafford was uncertain of his availability for Monday's game against the Celtics, and Washington would be extremely shorthanded without him. Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari would handle the majority of minutes at center if Gafford misses time.