Gafford will sit out Sunday's season finale against the Rockets due to an ankle injury, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

As the Wizards commit to playing a skeleton crew, Gafford will get a seat for the final game of the season, which should prompt Jay Huff to see more action. Gafford concludes his fourth NBA season with averages of 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.6 minutes per game -- similar numbers to last season.